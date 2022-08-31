Fight against communal forces, says CPI

Tarn Taran, August 30
The Communist Party of India (CPI) in its one-day district-level conference organised here today called all democratic and secular forces to be united to defeat the communal forces at the national level. The district-level office-bearers of the CPI too were elected in the conference.
Comrade Harbhajan Singh, Amarjit Singh Assal and Prithipal Singh Marimegha were among others who addressed the gathering. The communist leaders termed the Union Government’s policies as “anti-people” which are aimed at appeasing the corporate sector.
The leaders alleged that at the national level, common man was facing unemployment, inflation and injustice, but the Union Government was working to divide the people on communal, religion and caste basis. The leaders alleged
that the minority communities were not secure in the present scenario.
Devinder Sohal was elected district secretary and Gurdial Singh and Balkar Singh Valtoha vice-secretary for the 47-member district council formed on the occasion.
