Fighting pollution through politics: Activist Mandeep contesting ZP elections as Independent candidate

Having waged a determined fight against environmental pollution since 2021, Mandeep Singh Dhardeo — a progressive farmer, activist and serving sarpanch — is now taking his battle to a larger platform. He is contesting the zila parishad elections from the Mehta zone as an Independent candidate, driven not by political ambition but by a mission rooted in public health and accountability.

Advertisement

At a time when major political parties are busy showcasing their strength through the local body polls, Mandeep Singh says his priorities are different. “Our zila parishad zone has 42 villages and most of them are suffering because of the pollution caused by a private mill,” he said. A seat in the zila parishad, he says, will allow him to present their case more effectively.

Advertisement

Widely respected in his region, Mandeep has earned recognition for conducting genuine gram sabha meetings — a practice often reduced to paperwork in many panchayats. His panchayat regularly uploads videos of these meetings on social media, setting an example of transparency and grassroots democracy.

Advertisement

In the run-up to the elections, Mandeep says he immersed himself in learning about the roles and powers of zila parishads and block samitis. “Just as we demonstrated how an active panchayat can work, we want to show what a committed zila parishad member can achieve for his area,” he said.

Asked why he chose to enter what many call “dirty politics,” Mandeep did not mince words. He said the area’s AAP MLA Harbhajan Singh ETO, now a minister, had repeatedly promised to take up the issue of pollution and the residents’ right to clean air and water.

Advertisement

“In more than three years, he has not raised our issue in the Vidhan Sabha even once. We do not know what kind of tactical understanding he now has with the mill,” Mandeep alleged.

To strengthen their fight, Mandeep said the panchayats of the region will hold proper gram sabha meetings and pass resolutions against the mill. “These resolutions will strengthen our case in courts. People must realise the real power of local bodies. We have understood it, and we intend to use it,” he added.