Finally, police book 5 for attacking Tarn Taran woman

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 16

Balwinder Kaur, a resident of Jauhal Raju Singh village, had to move from pillar to post for more than two months to get a case registered against the accused who attacked her and stole her rehri.

The victim, Balwinder Kaur, said here on Sunday that she often parked her rehri in the street outside her house and also tied her animals in the common street.

She said Baljit Singh, Karambir Singh Rinku, Devinder Singh, Gurbinder Singh Sona and Tejinderpal Singh Toni of the village had been asking her not to tie her animals in the common street, but she was forced to do so. They attacked her on August 7 as a result of which she was injured and was admitted to the Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, for some days. She said the accused stole her rehri while fleeing the spot.

She said she had lodged a complaint with the city police (Tarn Taran) soon after the incident, but the police were allegedly not ready to register a case against the accused due to their political clout.

Balwinder Kaur said she had been visiting the police station and other higher police officials, appealing them to get a case registered in this regard, but officials were adopting dilly-dallying tactics.

The police registered a case under Sections 379, 323, 148 and 149 of the IPC against Baljit Singh, Karambir Singh Rinku, Devinder Singh, Gurbinder Singh Sona and Tejinderpal Singh Toni of Jauhal Raju Singh village.

When contacted on Sunday, investigating officer ASI Harjinder Singh said only higher officials could state the reason behind the delay in registering a case.

Balwinder Kaur alleged as she came from a poor family, the accused persons were creating hindrances on her way to getting justice.

