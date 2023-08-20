Finance firm employee among three robbed

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 19

In yet another incident, a finance firm employee was robbed of Rs 1.21 lakh by three unidentified persons in Ajnala here on Friday. Though the police have registered a case in this connection, it has yet to find any clues.

Nirmal Singh (22), a resident of Dhuri in Sangrur, told the police that he had been working in Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited (BFIL) of Induslnd Bank Limited as field officer for the past five months. He said his firm helped women in village for setting up subsidiary occupations by providing cheaper loans. He said his work was to collect monthly instalments from them and deposit the amount in the bank.

He said yesterday, he collected instalments from Khanowal, Chamiyari and Mukam villages and was returning to Chamiyari village on his bike. The victim said when he reached near jaildar sarpanch’s house, three youth with covered faces, who were armed with sharp weapons, stopped their motorcycle in front of his bike abruptly.

He said they threatened to kill him and snatched his bag containing Rs 1.21 lakh, a Samsung Tab, biometric machine and fled towards Mukam village.The Ajnala police have registered a case under Section 379-B of the IPC against suspects.

In another incident, unknown bike-borne persons snatched purse of a teacher identified as Sangeeta Sharma when she was going to her school on e-rickshaw. Sangeeta told the police that she was posted at the Government Senior Secondary School in Jandiala Guru. Sangeeta said she was going to school on e-rickshaw. When she reached near Mall Mandi, two bike-borne persons came there and snatched her purse containing Rs 3,000 in cash and other documents, including IDs and PAN card.

In the third incident, the police arrested a juvenile involved in snatching incident in the Manjitha road area yesterday. The victim Neelam Roli told the police that she and her son had gone to a doctor. When they reached near doctor’s house, two bike-borne juveniles snatched her purse containing Rs 7,000 in cash, a mobile and other documents. However, while fleeing, their bike collided with another motorcycle and its rider got injured. The juveniles also fell on the road. One of them was caught by passersby. Later, he was handed over to the police. However, his accomplice managed to flee from the spot. A case has been registered in this connection.