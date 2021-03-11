Finance firm employee robbed of Rs 41K & tablet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 9

Three unidentified armed persons arrested yet another finance firm employee of Rs 41,000 from Manawala area. The victim was identified as Sukhpal Singh, a resident of Bhadaur, Barnala. He works at Satin Credit Care Network Limited Company having its branch at Jandiala Guru.

He told the police that he collected instalments from Talwandi village and was going towards Manawala, when three armed persons intercepted him. He said they snatched his bag containing cash and a tablet. They fled towards Manawala.

ASI Jagtar Singh, IO, said a case under Section 379-B of the IPC was registered against unidentified persons in this regard. He said the police were scrutinising the CCTV cameras in area to get some clues.

Earlier, a finance firm employee was looted by unidentified persons from near Nesta border village on Monday. The accused decamped with Rs 91,120, which the victim had collected as instalments from various villages.

Sukhminder told the police that he works in field at Bharat Financial Inclusion Limited. He said on Wednesday, he collected loan instalments from Neshta village and as soon as he reached outside, three armed persons came on a bike and snatched the bag containing the cash.

Meanwhile, two unidentified persons snatched a scooter from Sumit Palta, a resident of Anand Avenue, from outside his house on Wednesday.