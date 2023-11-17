Finance firm employee robbed of Rs 42K

Amritsar, November 16
Two unidentified armed persons snatched Rs 42,000 cash and an iPhone from a finance firm employee at Vichhoya village falling under the Jhander police station here on Wednesday.
The victim was identified as Manpree Singh, a resident of Amarkot village falling under the Valtoha police station in Tarn Taran. He has been employed with the Fatehgarh Churian branch of Bharat Finance Company for the past one year. He said at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, he was going from Ajnala to the Fatehgarch Churian side after collecting Rs 42,000 cash on his bike.
He said when he reached near Bhullar Cement Store at Vichhoya village, two bike-borne persons rammed their motorcycle into his bike due to which he fell down and got injured. He said they snatched the bag containing the cash and his iPhone x mobile phone.
The police have registered a case under Sections 379-B and 506 of the IPC in this connection and further investigation was in progress to identify the suspects.
