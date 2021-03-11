Finance firm staff robbed

Amritsar, June 7
A finance firm employee was robbed by three armed persons near Neshta border village here on Monday. The victim has been identified as Sukhminder Singh of Green Valley in Chheharta
The accused decamped with Rs 91,120 from the victim. The police have registered a case.
Meanwhile, a local resident Ajay Dhir was looted by two bike-borne persons. Two motorcycle-borne persons snatched his purse containing Rs 32,000. It also contained a mobile and other documents and ATM cards.
The police have registered a case and raids were on to nab the accused.
