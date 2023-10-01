Finance firm staffer robbed of cash in Amritsar, 1 held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 30

A snatcher was nabbed while his accomplice escaped when they were running away after snatching Rs 21,000 cash and a motorcycle from a finance firm employee here on

Friday. The victim was returning to his office to deposit the cash when the incident occurred near Sanghna village.

The arrested miscreant was identified as Ambi of Railway Colony here and the other as Ritik of Beri Gate area here. A case under Section 379-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against them.

The victim, Manpreet Singh (21), a resident of Machari Mal in Faridkot, told the police that after collecting cash to the tune of Rs 21,000 from Bohru village, he was returning to his office at Chheharta via Sanghna village. He said near the Sanghna drain,

two scooter-borne persons stopped abruptly in front of his bike. They took out

a ‘datar’ (a sharp-edged weapon) and hit him. He narrowly escaped in

the attack, though they snatched the cash from

his pocket.

The complainant said he got frightened after the attack and fled towards fields to save himself while the accused took away the cash and his bike towards the Fatehpur side. The incident occurred around 5pm.

Victim Manpreet Singh said he took the help of a passerby and chased the robbers. He said when they reached near the Amritsar Central Jail in Fatehpur, one of the miscreants who was driving his bike crashed it into a heap of bricks and got injured. He was later identified as Ambi of Railway Colony. His accomplice who escaped on scooter was identified as Ritik.

The Assistant Sub-Inspector, Angrej Singh, investigating officer in the case, said efforts were being made to nab Ritik and a case was registered against the accused.