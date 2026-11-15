Financial distress pushes aided colleges to the brink of closure in state

The continuing protests by college teachers across Punjab reflect more than a dispute over salaries and service benefits, pointing to growing dissatisfaction within the state’s higher education sector.

The latest district-level protest, organised by the Punjab and Chandigarh College Teachers’ Union (PCCTU) outside SR Government College for Women in Amritsar on Saturday, brought together teachers from aided colleges in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts affiliated with Guru Nanak Dev University. Their continued mobilisation highlights the widening gap between the government’s assurances and the demands of a teaching community seeking financial security, professional dignity and protection of service rights. For some, the issue is one of survival.

At the centre of the agitation is the reduction in Grant-in-Aid from 95 per cent to 75 per cent on 1,925 sanctioned posts. Teachers argue that the decision has adversely affected their financial security and created uncertainty over their service conditions. They are also demanding the conversion of Self-Financed posts into Covered posts, payment of pending Seventh Pay Commission arrears from January 1, 2016, clearance of Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) promotions and supplementary claim arrears for the period from October 2022 to February 2024.

“Restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), gratuity benefits and regular release of Grant-in-Aid are other major demands. For teachers, these are not simply monetary concessions but essential safeguards against financial insecurity, particularly after years of service in the state’s higher education institutions,” said BB Yadav, General Secretary, PCCTU.

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What has further intensified resentment is the alleged lack of dialogue with the government. According to PCCTU leaders, memorandums have already been submitted to Cabinet Ministers, MPs and MLAs, while repeated requests for a meeting with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann have gone unanswered. Union representatives say the absence of a formal response has left agitation as one of the few avenues available to make their concerns heard.

Dr Hira Singh, President of the PCCTU Amritsar District Council, said several of the 136 aided private colleges in Punjab were on the verge of closure due to severe financial distress.

“It is essential to provide service benefits to ensure the financial and social security of college teachers. Otherwise, the only other option is to put the financial burden on students. This is a death knell for private colleges and access to quality higher education for the youth of Punjab,” he said.

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The protests assume added political significance as Punjab moves towards the 2027 Assembly elections. With the election year approaching, the unresolved demands of an organised section of the educated workforce could become an important issue of political accountability.

For political parties, the issue could become another measure against which their promises and performance are evaluated.