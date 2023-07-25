Finish stalled projects, say residents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 24

Several development projects like horticulture institute, BRTS service and multipurpose indoor stadium are hanging fire for years.

Activists of the Amritsar Vikas Manch have urged the local ministers and MLAs to work unitedly for completion of the projects.

In 2015, with the efforts of then Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, the Central government had approval the establishment of a national level horticulture university —Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education. The then Punjab government headed by Parkash Singh Badal had transferred 100 acres of land at Attari to the Central body — Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR). For the construction of administrative, academic and residential complex, 30 acres of land was selected by the site selection committee of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research on Amritsar-Attari main road at Chhiddan village in Lopoke. The state government had issued a notification under Section 19 of the Land Acquisition Act.

But in June this year, the horticulture minister asked to acquire any government or panchayat land instead of buying private land. The project has been derailed with this move as establishment of Post Graduate Institute of Horticulture Research and Education will be done only at the site selected by the site selection committee of the Indian Council of Agriculture Research (ICAR), New Delhi, not on the land allotted by the Punjab government.

Similarly, the file for approval by the MC to restore the metro bus service which provides safe, comfortable, economical and air-conditioned transport facility to more than 40,000 commuters, employees along with economically low and middle class bus-passengers of Amritsar was sent to the Punjab Secretariat for about two weeks ago. But the file still has not been returned to the office of the MC Commissioner.