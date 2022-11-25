 FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar : The Tribune India

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

Police later cancelled the FIR after it was pointed out that the firearm in question was a ‘toy gun’

FIR filed against four, including a 10-year-old boy for ‘glorifying’ gun culture in Amritsar

Photo used for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Amritsar, November 25

Amritsar Rural Police booked four people, including a 10-year-old boy and his father, for “glorifying” gun culture but later cancelled the FIR after it was pointed out that the firearm in question was a “toy gun”. The case was registered at the Kathunangal Police Station on Wednesday.

The boy's father had posted a photo of his son on the latter's Facebook page in which the child was seen standing with a gun with a bandolier on his shoulder.

The case was registered under Section 188 of the IPC, which pertains to disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant.

The state government has banned public display of firearms and songs promoting gun culture, including on social media.

According to the FIR, police had registered the FIR against four people -- a man, his minor son, and two others, all of whom were seen in the picture.

Former Minister and senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia slammed the AAP government for registering the FIR, saying the child was only holding a big “toy gun” in his hands.

“Now, minor children too are being booked for carrying toy guns, this is Bhagwant Mann's Rangla (vibrant) Punjab,” Majithia said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Amritsar Rural) Swapan Sharma told PTI that an FIR had indeed been registered, but not particularly against the 10-year-old son of the man.

“There was some confusion initially, now everything has been cleared and after a thorough investigation, police was cancelling the FIR against all the persons forthwith,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in Amritsar, the boy's father said that he had received a phone call from Kathunangal SHO.

“He referred to the particular photo on my Facebook. I told him that the said photo was of 2015. I said the child was four years old then, now he is 10 years old.

“He told me to delete the photos. But yesterday, I came to know that a case had been registered. I then brought the matter to the notice of DSP Majitha. I told him these were old photos,” said the boy's father, a businessman.

Replying to a question from the media, he said, "I have not told my child about the FIR. What will the child go through."  

   

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

2
Diaspora

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

3
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

4
Chandigarh

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

5
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

6
Nation

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

7
World

Indian-origin teenager killed in Canada school

8
Nation

India must be cautious in dealing with US: Army ex-chief General Bikram Singh

9
FIFA 2022

Brazil captain Neymar steps out with Sikh boy for national anthem during opening match at FIFA World Cup; watch video

10
Sports

Ronaldo makes World Cup history, Portugal beats Ghana 3-2

Don't Miss

View All
School student stabbed my teenage son in the heart, says Punjabi-origin man who regrets moving to Canada
Diaspora

Punjabi-origin man regrets moving to Canada, says school student stabbed his teenage son in the heart

Village with Adifference!
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Top News

Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Perpetrators of violence were taught lesson in 2002, BJP established permanent peace in Gujarat: Amit Shah

Parts of Gujarat had witnessed large-scale violence in 2002 ...

‘Conspiracy’ by BJP to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, alleges Manish Sisodia; demands probe

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

Latching on to the remarks by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari, the deput...

Punjabi-origin man Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing woman in Australia, arrested in Delhi

Punjab's Rajwinder Singh, who had Rs 5.3 crore reward on his head for killing Australian woman, arrested in Delhi

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

Takeover of NDTV a ‘responsibility’, says India’s richest man Gautam Adani

The takeover attempt has triggered concerns among journalist...

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder

Suitcase with body parts found in Faridabad; police suspect links with Shraddha murder case

The Faridabad police have contacted Delhi Police following t...


Cities

View All

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Five Sikh high priests to hold meeting at Akal Takht on November 26

Talks fail, specially abled refuse to lift dharna

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Audi, Chevrolet Cruze cars parked at Chandigarh hotel for 4 years to be auctioned as their owners had failed to pay hefty hotel bills

Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold protest march from Mohali to Chandigarh on Saturday; will submit memorandum to Punjab Governor

Haryana, Punjab have equal right over Chandigarh: Anil Vij

NIA court extends police remand of terrorist Khanpuria by 4 days

Mohali court extends gangster Deepak Tinu’s police remand by 4 days

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

Delhi MC polls: BJP manifesto promises 100 pc garbage processing, bringing all services online

More than 100 shops gutted in fire at wholesale market in Delhi's Chandni Chowk

Delhi Police oppose Umar Khalid’s interim bail plea, warn of unrest

Delhi High Court stays results of Army Dental Corps recruitment after women cite gender discrimination

BJP conspiring to assassinate Arvind Kejriwal, says Manish Sisodia; saffron party rejects charge

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting Jalandhar city waste off road over non-payment

Jalandhar: Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response in Jalandhar

Jalandhar's Rurka Kalan: Village with a difference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas mosquitoe breeding sites, says Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day international conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics