Fire at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital a wake-up call for others?

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, May 15

The fire that broke out at the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital has served as a wake-up call for the administrators of public places such as shopping malls, hotels, ISBT, educational institutes and railway station among others to fine tune fire extinguishing paraphernalia to contain any untoward event in future.

Team efforts, put in by even bystanders in rescuing patients from the building of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital when it was up in flames on Saturday, played a key role.

Disaster management requires comprehensive measures to contain and mitigate the impact of any natural and man-made disaster. A large number of commercial buildings, reflecting modern architecture, have been added to the topography of the centuries old holy city. Each floor should have a fire alarm system.

Surjit Sharma, a trained disaster management expert, said: “Modern buildings signify improvement in the socio-economic condition of city residents. At the same time, there is a need to undertake fire protection measures in buildings to contain the impact of fire hazards and other disasters in buildings. These commercial establishments provide functional space for a large number of people.”

He advocated the need for putting in place a framework to prevent fire breakouts and other disasters, mitigation of hazards and manage these in case of occurrence. One-size-fits-all policy will not work in fire-fighting measures. For example, the walled city characterised by old architecture requires small devices and vehicles to reach a disaster site that may be situated in any arterial road.