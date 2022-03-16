Fire at readymade garment shop in Tarn Taran, goods gutted

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 15

A fire broke out at a readymade garment shop on the Amritsar Road on Tuesday, in which goods worth lakhs of rupees was gutted. The cause is yet to be ascertained.

Surjit Singh of Amritsar, who was running the shop on rent, said as usual he came to the shop but as soon as he opened the shutter, smoke billowed from inside. He immediately called nearby shopkeepers for help. The fire tender of the local Municipal Council was called. The Fire Department employees managed to douse the flames. Surjit said he had switched off the main switch but wonder what caused the incident. He had started his business just seven months back. A complaint was registered with the city police.