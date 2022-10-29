Fire breaks out at 2 places in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 28

Two major fire incidents were reported from various parts of the city last night. Goods worth lakhs were destroyed in the fire.

Fire brigade vehicles of the MC reached the spot and douse the flames on time. No causality was reported in both incidents.

The first incident took place at the Akali Market in the walled city area. The fire broke out at a firecracker store at mid night.

After getting information, fire tenders from the Sewa Samiti and the MC reached the spot. There was an oil godown near the firecracker store. Five fire tenders brought the flames under control. Otherwise, it would have caused more damage.

Another incident was reported from the Court Road around 2 am. Locals saw the flames rising from a building along a Samsung service centre on the Court Road. They immediately informed the fire brigade about the incident. Three fire tenders of the Sewa Samiti reached the spot. After a struggle of over one hour, firemen were able to control the blaze. No loss of human life was reported in the fire incident.

Apart from this, two separate houses in Putlighar and Islamabad areas were also damaged in other fire incidents. Fire brigade vehicles reached spot and controlled the blaze.