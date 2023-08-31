Fire breaks out at 3 storey building in walled city

Amritsar, August 30
It took over three-and-a-half-hours for the vigilant staff of the fire brigade to douse flames in a three-storey building housing a shop and confectionery godown in Khoti Bazaar, situated near Dhab Basti Ram, inside the walled city here on Wednesday.
Over four tenders were pressed in service to control the raging flames which threatened the adjoining buildings. Firemen said they had to struggle as the road outside the building was hardly eight-foot-wide.
Fire station at the Gilwali gate received a phone call informing its staff about the fire that broke out at 10:38 am. The firemen managed to douse the flames by 2:15 pm.
A fire tender from adjoining fire station at the Beri gate was also called at the spot. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.
