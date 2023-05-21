Fire breaks out at Aanam Cinema; no casualty reported

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 20

A major fire broke out at Aanam cinema on the Tylor road here this evening. As the cinema hall has been closed down over the past few years, no loss of human life was reported.

According to information, the work of restoration was going on inside the cinema. Workers were removing wooden seats and other infrastructure from the cinema hall. They were using electric cutters and welding machine inside the main hall and sparks from the welding or electric machine may have led to the fire inside the hall.

A huge quantity of wooden furniture and foam seats were kept inside the hall. An eyewitness claimed that once the foam seats caught fire, it was tough for the workers to bring the form out of the hall.

Two of the workers, who got stuck inside the hall, were timely rescued. The incident occurred around 6.45 pm. Other workers had left for home after work. Only two workers were inside the hall when the fire erupted. As the cinema is located near a densely populated locality, residents of a nearby colony came to the rescue of the workers. They also called the Fire Brigade. Fire tenders from Sewa Society and the Municipal Corporation reached the spot soon after getting information. However, high flames engulfed the entire cinema hall.

A huge quantity of junk and broken wooden seats and other materials were kept on the backyard of the cinema. Residents took the flammable materials away from the main hall. A petrol pump is also close to the cinema. The fire tenders first controlled the flames from the petrol pump side to prevent its spread. The backside residential locality was also at risk, but the fire tenders controlled the flames till 9 pm.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) Varinder Singh Khosa said, “It was a major fire and we have informed the Deputy Commissioner of the fire incident. Fire-extinguishing equipment were being arranged from the airport authorities to douse the fire.”