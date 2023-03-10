Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 9

A major fire again broke out at the Bhagtanwala dump here on Wednesday evening. Residents of nearby area were at the receiving end due to toxic smoke billowing out from the garbage and enveloped nearby localities by the evening. The MC has deployed a fire tender which doused the major flames of fire till late night. The smoke was still billowing from the dump till this afternoon.

Garbage dump fires at Bhagtanwala have become a routine affair, claimed Sandeep Kural, a member of the Sanji Sangharsh committee (formed for shifting the dump).

Members of the committee claimed that the fire at Bhagtanwala would worsen air pollution before the G20 Summit, to be organised from March 15-20. They have asked the Punjab Pollution Control Board to keep a check on the situation and take appropriate action.

MC officials claimed that they had doused the fire and asked the solid waste management company to adopt the required measures to avoid the fire incidents.

There is around 12 lakh tonnes of garbage at the dump site. The government had started the bioremediation process for the processing of garbage but due to dispute with the solid waste management company it is still hanging in fire.