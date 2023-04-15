Fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump, residents demand Vigilance inquiry

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar April 14

A major fire once again broke out at the Bhagtanwala garbage dumping ground last evening. Heaps of garbage at the dumpsite caught fire aroun 4 pm and turned into flames later in the evening. The fire department of the Municipal Corporation sent four fire tenders to douse the flames. The firemen and fire tenders from Civil Lines and Town Hall continued to make efforts to control the flames till late at night.

Smoke spread in the surrounding areas due to the fire with residents of localities around the dump site at Bhagtanwala complaining of suffocation and stink arising from the smoke.

Though MC officials claimed that the methane gas under the old garbage heaps led to the fire incident with the rise in temperature, residents of the area claimed that instead of processing the garbage, the authorities deliberately burn it

Sanji Sangharsh Committee activists working for the shifting of Bhagtanwala dump demanded a Vigilance inquiry into the fire incidents at the dumping ground

Sandeep Kural, officer-bearer of the Sanji Sangharsh Committee, said, “It was not an accidental fire. The solid waste management company hired by the Municipal Corporation deliberately set the garbage on fire. They have to spend funds to process the garbage. Instead of bio-remediation, the MC and the private firm allow the garbage to be set on fire. It has been happening regularly for the last several years. We are demanding a Vigilance inquiry into the case.”

The residents of Radhe Colony at Bhagtanwala and workers in the grain market are among the worst affected because of the smoke and stink. Residents visiting the historic Gurdwara Shaheedan could feel the stench arising from the smoke as it is located at a distance of less than one kilometre from the dump.

“The government has been spending crores to improve air quality in the city. But if they fix these regular fire incidents at the dump, the air quality would improve. Moreover, wastage of thousands of litres of water in dousing the fire would be saved,” said Naveen Kumar, another resident.

There is around 12 lakh tonne of garbage at the dumpsite. The government had started the bio-remediation process for the processing of garbage but due to dispute with the solid waste management company, it is still hanging fire.