Fire breaks out at Focal Point factory in Amritsar, no casualty reported

Amritsar, August 31

A fire broke out at a factory in the old Focal Point area on the Vallah road on Wednesday afternoon.

Yashpal Puri, Sub-Fire Officer, said they managed to douse the fire in less than an hour. The Fire Brigade department was informed about the fire at 12.55 pm. The fire fighters rushed to the spot.

A short-circuit is said to be the reason behind the incident.

The said factory manufactures colour used in the textile industry. The fire brigade pressed into service three fire tenders and a jeep to extinguish the flames. Since a large number of tenders were at Daburji to douse flames at a cold storage, the department requisitioned the service of Khanna Paper Mill’s fire tenders.