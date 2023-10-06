Fire breaks out at medicine factory on Majitha Road

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 5

A major fire broke out at Kwality Pharma, a medicine manufacturing factory in the Nag Kala area on Majitha Road around 3 pm today. At least 500 oil drums lying in the factory warehouse caught fire.

The residents saw high flames coming out of the factory. The smoke spread everywhere in the area around the factory. Seven injured persons were taken to a hospital out of which three were feared dead.

When fire brigade of the municipal corporation (MC) received information about the blaze, all senior officials reached the spot along with fire tenders.

Ten fire tenders from Air Force, Majitha municipal council, Khanna Paper Mill, Seva Samiti and MC were pressed into service to control the blaze.

The fire could not be doused till late evening. Ditch machines were also deployed by the MC at the factory. A part of Kwality Pharma’s factory was completely reduced to ashes.

The firemen are taking precautions to ensure that the fire does not reach nearby factories. MC fire officer Dilbag Singh, sub-fire officers Anil Luthra and Jagmohan Singh, firemen Joginder Singh and Sartaj Singh and others were present at the spot till the filling of the report.