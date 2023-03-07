Fire breaks out at PNB branch in Amritsar

Amritsar, March 6
A sudden fire broke out in the Punjab National Bank at Ranjit Avenue today morning. The security guard at the bank took stock of the situation in time and raised an alarm. The security personnel saw smoke from building and informed bank officials about the same.
As information was given in a minimal time span, there was not much damage because of the fire. The Fire Department swing into action and the fire was also brought under control soon. A short circuit was being believed to have caused the fire during initial investigation.
Suresh Kumar Sharma, the manager at the bank, said he received information about the fire early in the morning from the security guard.
The fire brigade was immediately informed the flames were doused within 30 minutes. The damage caused by the fire was being estimated, he added. The branch could not function today due to the damage caused by the fire.
