Fire breaks out at shop in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 10

A fire broke out at a shop on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in which goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

Short-circuit is said to be the cause of the fire. Shop owner Harjinder Singh said he had lodged a complaint with the police. Harjinder Singh said that he received information on his mobile and came to the spot and saw smoke billowing from the shop. He opened the locks of the shop but by then the fire had spread.

Fire brigade from the local Municipal Council and from Patti came to the spot and it took four hours to control the flames. DSP Tarsem Masih said he has instructed the city police to take all necessary steps. Harjinder Singh, owner of the shop, said the loss could be pegged at an estimated Rs 10 lakh. No loss of life was, however, reported.

#Tarn Taran