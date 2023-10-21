Fire breaks out in plastic furniture shop; no casualty

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 20

A massive fire broke out in a shop located in the medicine market in Katra Sher Singh here this morning. The fire engulfed a plastic furniture shop situated on the first.

A large stock of plastic furniture was stored in the shop due to which the fire spread within a few minutes. All the furniture lying on the upper three floors of the shop was reduced to ashes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

After being informed about the incident, six fire tenders of the MC Fire Brigade Department and the Sewa Samiti reached the spot. Additional Divisional Fire Officer Dilbag Singh, Station Fire Officers Varinder Singh, Jagmohan and Yashpal Puri along with a team of firemen reached the spot and made efforts to douse the fire.

Personnel of the Fire Brigade controlled the fire after three hours of fighting it. The operation to control the fire completed around 2.30 pm. Panic gripped the medicine market due to the fire. There are several plastic and wooden furniture shops in the narrow lane, but the Fire Brigade team prevented the fire from spreading further. No loss of life was reported. The owner of the shop claimed that the furniture worth lakhs of rupees was gutted in the fire.