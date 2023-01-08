Fire brigade society assured of support

Tribune News Service

AMRITSAR, JANUARY 7

Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar assured members and volunteers of Sewa Society Fire Brigade, situated at Dhab Wasti Ram, of a fire tender, an ambulance and Rs 10 lakh annual grant.

The Cabinet Minister visited the society here on Saturday and interacted with its members and volunteers to know about their demands. Members of the society also demanded insurance for its volunteers.