Fire brigade society assured of support

AMRITSAR, JANUARY 7
Local Bodies Minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar assured members and volunteers of Sewa Society Fire Brigade, situated at Dhab Wasti Ram, of a fire tender, an ambulance and Rs 10 lakh annual grant.
The Cabinet Minister visited the society here on Saturday and interacted with its members and volunteers to know about their demands. Members of the society also demanded insurance for its volunteers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expands Cabinet, inducts 7 ministers
Three-time MLA Dhani Ram Shandil first to take oath as Minis...
Two terrorists killed along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch
Ultras were killed in Balakote sector of Poonch district
Dr Balbir is Punjab's new Health Minister
Sarari resigns