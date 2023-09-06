Fire destroys goods worth Rs 1 crore kept in showroom

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 5

Goods worth Rs 1 crore were destroyed when a fire broke in a double-storeyed showroom, Kamal Boot House, in the border village of Bhikhiwind on the Khalra road here on Tuesday.

Harjinder Singh, owner of the showroom, and the police said a short circuit in the power supply wire was cited as the reason behind the fire. Preetinder Singh, DSP, Bhikhiwind, said the family of the showroom owner, Harjinder Singh, lived on the upper story of the complex.

The DSP said the family felt the smell of smoke around 4 am. The members of the family rushed downstairs and saw the smoke inside the showroom. The family lifted the shutters, but the fire had started spreading fast.

The Bhikhiwind police were immediately informed of the incident. SHO Sub-Inspector Barjinder Singh along with a heavy police force reached the spot. The police informed the Patti Fire Brigade. Seeing the fire spreading rapidly, the SHO took the members of the family to a safer place.

He managed to escape all the members of the family encircled by the fire. Preetinder Singh said the Fire Brigade tenders were called from Tarn Taran and Amritsar and with the constant efforts of the firefighters, the fire could be brought under control in eight hours.

The DSP said the short circuit was the root cause of the fire. The showroom owner alleged that they had been constantly appealing to officials to remove defects in the transformer, but they did not care for it, resulting in loss of goods.

