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Home / Amritsar / Fire destroys wheat crop in Amritsar village, farmers demand relief

Fire destroys wheat crop in Amritsar village, farmers demand relief

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Manmeet Singh Gill
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:42 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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A massive fire engulfs wheat crop at Jethuwal village in Amritsar.
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A major fire broke out in the fields of Mahniya Kuhada village near Jethwal here this afternoon, destroying standing wheat crop and stubble spread over nearly 15 acres. The incident, which occurred around noon, is believed to have been caused by a short circuit, leading to heavy losses for local farmers.

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Villagers said around eight acres of ready to be harvested wheat and seven acres of stubble belonging to farmers Gurdev Singh and Gurlal Singh were burnt to ashes within a short time. The fire spread quickly due to dry conditions and heat, leaving little chance to control it.

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Dr Parminder Singh Pandori, a leader of BKU Ekta Ugrahan, alleged that the fire was caused by negligence of the electricity department. He said that power supply to agricultural motors during daytime hours, from 9 am to 2 pm, increased the risk of such incidents.

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“Earlier, electricity was supplied in the early morning hours, which was safer. The new timing has put farmers at risk,” he said. The wheat straw, which is very combustible, can catch fire even with a minor short circuit or sometimes with heat produced by grinding parts of the agricultural machinery.

Villagers claimed that the fire brigade was informed immediately, but no vehicle reached the spot in time, allowing the flames to spread further. Farmer leaders expressed anger over the incident and blamed the electricity department for the losses. They demanded compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre for the affected farmers and strict action against those responsible.

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Police officials, including Kamboj police station SHO Shamsher Singh, reached the spot along with electricity department staff and the local patwari to assess the damage. With wheat harvesting still ongoing in a few areas, farmers fear that such incidents could happen again if proper precautions are not taken.

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