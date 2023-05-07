Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 6

A fire broke out in a restaurant inside the Children’s Park complex in the historic Ram Bagh (Company Bagh) in the wee hours of Saturday.

Residents who had come for a morning walk in the garden witnessed flames and raised the alarm. On being informed, a Fire Brigade team reached the spot and started operation to control the fire. The Fire Brigade controlled the fire, but the electronic equipment and food items lying in the restaurant were burnt to ashes.

The canteen was being run by a private firm near the historic watch tower in the Children’s Park area. During the fire incident, wooden furniture, electric equipment like fridge, oven and mixer and eatables kept inside the canteen were gutted in fire. Fortunately, the flames did not spread towards the centuries-old trees in the same park premises. Despite the open space around the canteen, the firefighters took time to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A short-circuit inside the canteen was cites as the reason behind the fire.

Had the fire erupted in the daytime, it could be fatal as hundreds of children visit the spot and the restaurant used LPG cylinders to cook food.

During the SAD-BJP tenure, after bypassing the Municipal Corporation, the Amritsar Improvement Trust had handed over a major land chunk of Company Garden to a private firm to run Children’s Park. Violating the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Archaeological Survey of India and the MC, a restaurant is being run there by the private firm.