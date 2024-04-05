 Fire Safety Part - I: Narrow streets in walled city a major challenge for firefighters : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Fire Safety Part - I: Narrow streets in walled city a major challenge for firefighters

Fire Safety Part - I: Narrow streets in walled city a major challenge for firefighters

Fire Safety Part - I: Narrow streets in walled city a major challenge for firefighters

Firemen try to douse flames at a furniture store in Amritsar. File photo



Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 4

It is really a challenging job for firefighters of the Fire Department to tackle a fire case in the narrow lanes of the walled city for want of proper equipment and supporting infrastructure. The narrow streets in the walled city are always a major challenge for the firefighters.

Most of the buildings in the city do not have any clearance from the Fire Department and are ill-equipped to control a fire. Moreover, even water hoses have not been provided in the interior parts of the city. The firefighters have to arrange water from sarovars of gurdwaras or arrange 1,000-ft-long hose pipes to douse fire.

A large number of illegal commercial buildings have been constructed in the past few years. Most builders not only violate the building bylaws but also fire safety rules. The inquiry report of the Chief Vigilance Office (CVO) of the Local Bodies Department has revealed that multi-storey hotels along the three-foot wide street are flouting the fire safety rules.

Fire Department personnel face several challenges while responding to a fire call in the walled city. Most of the time, drivers of fire tenders find it difficult to enter the narrow lanes. During the past few years, the MC got some equipment to douse a fire in high-rise buildings. Now, the Fire Department has 15 fire tenders, four jeeps equipped with fire machines and five motorcycles for narrow streets.

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation purchased ultra-modern equipment from the US, Japan and Italy under the Smart City project. Now the MC has victim locator camera, breathing apparatus sets, air compressor, piercing nozzle and handheld nozzle apparatus. The victim locator camera is used to search people buried under the debris after a structure or building collapses. Breathing apparatus sets and breathing air compressor are useful to fill empty cylinders on the field. Piercing nozzle is used to drill a hole in a wall. The handheld nozzle apparatus helps in controlling fire. The MC had purchased fire suits, nozzles, pumps and vehicles in the first phase of the Smart City project in 2022. Officials of the Fire Department of the municipal corporation stated that a special high-tech firefighting project worth Rs 20 crore is in the pipeline. “We have proposed a project to install a special hosepipe in the walled city area. The firefighters would be able to get water from the nearby point in case of a fire incident. All interior markets of the city would be covered under this project, which is ready but due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the tendering process has been delayed. The tenders would be floated after the Lok Sabha polls. The project worth Rs 20 crore is funded under Amritsar Smart City Limited,” said Dilbagh Singh, Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO).

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Former militant Rattandeep Singh gunned down by bike-borne assailants in Punjab's Balachaur

2
Amritsar

Man kills mother, sister-in-law, nephew with sharp-edged weapon in Amritsar's Jhander

3
Diaspora

UK's higher salary thresholds for overseas skilled work visas kick in

4
Haryana

'Listen to full video, it's edited by BJP's IT Cell’: Haryana Congress leader Surjewala on remarks against Hema Malini

5
Punjab

Former minister Jagdish Singh Garcha returns to Shiromani Akali Dal

6
Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to entertain PIL seeking removal of Kejriwal as CM

7
India

PM Modi was sleeping after taking opium as China entered Indian territory: Mallikarjun Kharge

8
India

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

9
Haryana

BJP slams Congress over Randeep Surjewala’s remarks against Hema Malini, NCW writes to Election Commission

10
Jalandhar

Jalandhar’s Neetu Shattran Wala, who hogged limelight in 2019 Lok Sabha poll, declares challenge against PM Modi in Varanasi

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

Hours after Doval meets Iran official, Pak ultras strike near Chabahar port

Hours after Ajit Doval meets Iran official, Pakistani ultras strike near Chabahar port

11 securitymen, 15 militants killed in Jaish al-Adl’s attack...

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

Thieves stole $30 million in cash: This Los Angeles heist sounds like it came from a thriller novel

The operators of the business did not discover the massive t...

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infected’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

‘Bird flu 100 times worst than Covid, could kill up to half of everyone it infects’: Wider spread raises concern for humans, animal

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

Shubman Gill smashes highest score of IPL, breaks Sunil Narine’s record in 24 hours

Kolkata Knight Riders’s Sunil Narine had cracked a match-win...

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

New chapter from June 4, AAP to come out stronger: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann


Cities

View All

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Police nab peddler with 1 kg of heroin

Lok Sabha poll: From Congress to AAP, Dhaliwal may not find win a cakewalk

Admn exhorts people to vote in LS elections

Amritsar: Man hacks to death mother, sister-in-law, minor nephew

Nishan-e-Sikhi student secures 7th rank in NDA entrance exam

INDIA VOTES 2024: SAD leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s IAS bahu quits, may get BJP ticket from Bathinda

Bathinda: Woman, 2 others held for kidnapping financier

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter city’s distinctive features: Experts

Flyover at Tribune Chowk will alter Chandigarh’s distinctive features: Experts

Consider giving 15 acres for expansion, High Court tells Chandigarh Administration

Chandigarh: PGI staff call off strike

Chandigarh: Two fresh bids revive hope for new waste processing plant

Panchkula police, CRPF teams take out flag march in Kalka, Pinjore

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

BJP, AAP clash over Arvind Kejriwal’s behind-bars photo placed between Bhagat Singh, Ambedkar portraits

Woman’s body found in almirah in Delhi’s Dwarka, absconding live-in partner booked

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against 'injustice, dictatorship': Sanjay Singh

Arvind Kejriwal urges court to allow more time with lawyer

Hackers' group claims to have breached traffic police website, Delhi Police begins probe

NGT imposes ~25K fine on Jalandhar MC

NGT imposes Rs 25K fine on Jalandhar MC

Jalandhar plunges into darkness as 4K plaints of defunct streetlights pending with MC

Nurmahal civic body fails to provide disabled-friendly facilities in govt offices

Sans salary for 16 months, Nakodar college teachers continue to perform duties

Time for politicians to make a beeline for temples, deras ahead of polls

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth ~11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

INDIA VOTES 2024: 2,334 held with drugs, liquor, cash worth Rs 11.79 crore in Ludhiana district

Two POs land in police net under special campaign

SAD (Amritsar) to field Amritpal from Ludhiana

Two travel agent couples dupe residents of Rs 41 L

Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

6 more held for attacking cop

6 more held for attacking cop

Ahead of poll, BJP nominee Preneet visits Ram Mandir

EC notice over recruitment of lecturers in Punjabi University

Two arrested for smuggling opium

Two die in road mishaps at Fatehgarh Sahib