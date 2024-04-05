Fire Safety Part - I: Narrow streets in walled city a major challenge for firefighters

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 4

It is really a challenging job for firefighters of the Fire Department to tackle a fire case in the narrow lanes of the walled city for want of proper equipment and supporting infrastructure. The narrow streets in the walled city are always a major challenge for the firefighters.

Most of the buildings in the city do not have any clearance from the Fire Department and are ill-equipped to control a fire. Moreover, even water hoses have not been provided in the interior parts of the city. The firefighters have to arrange water from sarovars of gurdwaras or arrange 1,000-ft-long hose pipes to douse fire.

A large number of illegal commercial buildings have been constructed in the past few years. Most builders not only violate the building bylaws but also fire safety rules. The inquiry report of the Chief Vigilance Office (CVO) of the Local Bodies Department has revealed that multi-storey hotels along the three-foot wide street are flouting the fire safety rules.

Fire Department personnel face several challenges while responding to a fire call in the walled city. Most of the time, drivers of fire tenders find it difficult to enter the narrow lanes. During the past few years, the MC got some equipment to douse a fire in high-rise buildings. Now, the Fire Department has 15 fire tenders, four jeeps equipped with fire machines and five motorcycles for narrow streets.

The Amritsar Municipal Corporation purchased ultra-modern equipment from the US, Japan and Italy under the Smart City project. Now the MC has victim locator camera, breathing apparatus sets, air compressor, piercing nozzle and handheld nozzle apparatus. The victim locator camera is used to search people buried under the debris after a structure or building collapses. Breathing apparatus sets and breathing air compressor are useful to fill empty cylinders on the field. Piercing nozzle is used to drill a hole in a wall. The handheld nozzle apparatus helps in controlling fire. The MC had purchased fire suits, nozzles, pumps and vehicles in the first phase of the Smart City project in 2022. Officials of the Fire Department of the municipal corporation stated that a special high-tech firefighting project worth Rs 20 crore is in the pipeline. “We have proposed a project to install a special hosepipe in the walled city area. The firefighters would be able to get water from the nearby point in case of a fire incident. All interior markets of the city would be covered under this project, which is ready but due to the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, the tendering process has been delayed. The tenders would be floated after the Lok Sabha polls. The project worth Rs 20 crore is funded under Amritsar Smart City Limited,” said Dilbagh Singh, Additional Divisional Fire Officer (ADFO).

