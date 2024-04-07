Fire Safety Part - III: Lack of proper firefighting facilities in rural areas of Amritsar district a cause of concern

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, April 6

During the peak harvesting season, the rural areas see a surge in farm fire incidents. Crops like paddy and wheat are vulnerable to blaze. Due to lack of proper infrastructure in peripheral towns, fire stations in Amritsar got overburdened. The peripheral towns and sub divisions of the district have been without firefighting facility for long. There are 10 peripheral towns including Beas, Rayya, Baba Bakala, Jandiala, Kathunangal, Majitha, Rajasansi, Lopoke Chugawan, Ajnala and Attari near the city in the district. There is no firefighting facility in these towns except in Jandiala and Majitha. The government provided two fire tenders for each of the two towns last year.

During paddy and wheat harvesting seasons, the Fire Department of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation gets maximum calls of fire incidents from the rural areas. As fire spreads rapidly in fields, it is always a challenge for firefighters to reach the spot and douse flames in the rural areas. The divisional headquarter of the Fire Department in the city attends around 700 fire calls in a year.

According to department officials, the number of fire calls from the peripheral towns and the rural areas have increased. With the four functional fire stations in the city, firefighters have to attend fire calls from as far as 70 km from the city. There is no firefighting facility even Tarn Taran district. Apart from the district, the staff in Amritsar also attends fire calls from Taran Tarn, Khadoor Sahib, Khemkaran, Jhabbal and Mehta. The teams from Amritsar visit Khemkaran (65 km) and Sri Hargobindpur (70 km) to tackle fire incidents.

“Each town in the district must have fire tenders. When our fire tenders and vehicles go out from the city we face inconvenience while attending calls from residents in the city,” said a fire officer.

Rural panchayats and gurdwara committees have made firefighting “jugaads” to control the blaze fire. They fit an engine with a water tanker, which pumps out water with pressure to douse flames. However, fire officials claimed that these ‘jugaads’ cannot be an alternative of fire tenders, but are good stop gap arrangement. Firefighters should be trained to avoid getting injured while doing their job, they said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.