Fire Safety Part - V: Amritsar hospitals ill-equipped to deal with fire hazards

Amritsar, April 8

Government hospitals lack basic infrastructure to tackle any fire incident. Fire extinguishers not refilled on time and hose pipes are missing in government health facilities. The situation in private hospitals is not that bad, but still they need improvement. There is no proper check on firefighting arrangements in private hospitals by the authorities concerned.

As per law, all hospital buildings are required to follow fire safety measures listed in Chapter 4 of the National Building Code. As per safety norms, hospitals need to have fire hydrants, which are attached to fire engines for refilling on the spot as this saves precious time to bring the blaze under control. All hospitals should have a wide approach road.

Most private hospitals and nursing homes lack proper fire safety measures and use portable fire extinguishers. No mock drill has been conducted by the Fire Department in the city for past several months.

Government hospitals, including Guru Nanak Dev Hospital and the Civil Hospital, have defunct fire safety equipment. Hose pipes are missing and broken. The boxes to keep hose pipes are used as waste bins. The fire hydrants or fire plugs to which hoses of fire engines are attached for refilling are either defunct or missing. Water gets wasted all the time from some leaking fire plugs. Even glass panels of safety equipment boxes and fire alarms are broken and non-functional.

However, newly constructed blocks at both the hospitals are relatively better equipped to deal with any fire incident. But fire extinguishers are not refilled on time. As per record, the due date of refilling extinguishers was in the year 2023.

“Due to presence of highly-combustible substances, including chemicals and gases, hospitals always need better fire safety equipment to douse flames. Coupled with inability of patients to move on their own, chances of casualties always remain high in fire incident. As number of nursing homes are located in narrow lanes, it becomes difficult for the Fire Department to respond in time in case of an emergency. Not only government, but private hospitals and nursing homes too lack proper fire safety equipment,” said a fire official.

