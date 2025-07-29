Firing at eating joint on GT Road, one injured

Several armed persons entered into a brawl and indulged in firing at an eating joint located on the main GT Road in the Jandiala Guru area here on Saturday late night. One person was injured in the incident.

The police have arrested four persons out of seven booked on charges of murder bid and under the Arms Act.

Those arrested were identified as Rashpal Singh, his brother Bikar Singh of Bhure Kaleepura village in Khemkaran area, Gurpinder Singh of Kaleke village in Khalchian and Dilbagh Singh of Biharwal village in Khalra. Others booked included Akashdeep Singh of Khalchian, Gurpreet Singh of Bhure Kaleempura and Harwinder Singh of Dhulka village.

Parminder Singh, owner of the dhaba and resident of Mallia village in Jandiala, told the police that he runs Dhashmesh Dhaba near the Mallia village bus stop. He said on the night of July 26, he was present at his dhaba when two vehicles — Volkswagon and Scorpio — arrived there. Seven occupants entered the eatery.

He said after sometime when his worker was taking orders, they entered into arguments and started using abusive language. He said he also went there. He said the accused also entered into a scuffle with them. They later took out a pistol and started indiscriminate firing.

He said they fled the spot and hid behind walls to save themselves. He said his brother Jainer Singh suffered injuries on the nose while the accused fled the spot. They later lodged a complaint with the police and four of the accused were arrested.