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Home / Amritsar / Firing at former jathedar’s security vehicle: Cops examine licensed arms to trace shooter

Firing at former jathedar’s security vehicle: Cops examine licensed arms to trace shooter

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Tribune News Service
Updated At : 01:04 AM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Forensic teams investing the SUV belonging to former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh's security in Partap Nagar area in Amritsar. on Friday A bullet has hit the vehicle on Wednesday nigh photo vishal kumar
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The police have begun the forensic examination of licensed weapons possessed by those living around the New Pratap Nagar residence of former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh as they struggle to make a breakthrough in the firing incident in which a bullet had hit the bonnet of a security vehicle parked outside his house.

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The police have prepared a list of the licensed weapon owners in the area and they are being summoned. Over the past week, around 12 residents from the locality have been called to the police station and their licensed firearms examined. The police have also verified their weapon licences. However, so far, investigators have found no evidence linking any of the weapons to the firing incident.

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Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the investigation was underway and that the accused would be identified and arrested soon.

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The police have also examined the CCTV footage, but have failed to got any clue about the shooter, it is learnt.

Those investigating the case suspect that the bullet may have hit a surface or structure after being fired before striking the bonnet of the Scorpio vehicle deployed for the former Jathedar’s security.

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With CCTV footage yielding no breakthrough and the examination of licensed arms yet to establish any link, the police are now pursuing other leads to trace the accused.

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