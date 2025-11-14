Firing at shop for extortion in Jandiala Guru: Two linked to Bhagwanpuria gang arrested with pistol

The Amritsar Rural Police have arrested two accused involved in the firing incident linked to extortion bid in Jandiala Guru and recovered one foreign-made pistol from their possession. Those arrested have been identified as Ravi, a resident of Pandori Waraich, and Ujjwal Hans, a resident of Batala Road in Amritsar.

Advertisement

As per information, three unidentified bike-borne persons had opened fire on a provisional store at Jandiala Guru on November 6 to intimidate the owner for extortion.

Advertisement

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Border Range, Sandeep Goel said the two arrested persons are linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang and they were working under the directions of their foreign-based handler Keshav Shivala. The DIG said they were riding a motorcycle and when a police team asked to stop, one of the accused opened fire on the police team, but was overpowered by cops. One more accused involved in the firing incident has been identified and police teams have launched a hunt to nab him, he said.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Amritsar (Rural), Maninder Singh said following the incident, police teams, led by DSP D Gurinder Nagra and DSP Inderjit Singh, started investigation into the case. Acting swiftly on human and technical inputs, personnel from the Jandiala Guru police station and Mattewal arrested both the accused and recovered one pistol from their possession, he said.

The SSP said further investigations are underway to establish their forward and backward linkages in this case.

Advertisement

In this regard, a fresh case has been registered under Sections 109, 132 and 221 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Mattewal police station in Amritsar Rural.