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Home / Amritsar / Firing at two houses in Goindwal Sahib amid extortion threats

Firing at two houses in Goindwal Sahib amid extortion threats

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Gurbaxpuri
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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The house at which shots were fired in Tarn Taran.
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An atmosphere of fear has gripped businessmen in Goindwal Sahib amid alleged extortion demands by gangsters, with motorcycle-borne assailants firing at two houses in the town late on Thursday night.

Victim Rajwinder Singh said he had been receiving repeated extortion threats from an international phone number. He alleged that unidentified persons fired at his house for the second time at around 10.30 pm on Thursday. He also claimed that repeated calls to the Station House Officer (SHO) went unanswered.

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Congress leader Gurmej Singh Khakh alleged that he had received an extortion demand of Rs 5 crore from an international number in the name of Prabh Dasuwal. He said the caller had threatened to kill him and his family if the money was not paid.

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Khakh alleged that the local police administration did not appear to be taking the matter seriously.

Both victims claimed that the firing incidents were carried out by the same motorcycle-borne assailants. They said timely police action could have helped apprehend the shooters and added that their families were living in fear following the incidents.

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DSP Harinder Singh said an investigation was under way into the firing incidents at both locations and that police personnel had been sent to the spots. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas was being examined, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police Surinder Lamba said the police were taking the matter seriously. Special police teams were working to trace the accused, while other investigative agencies had also been tasked with probing the case, he said.

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