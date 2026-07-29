Firing between two parties in Tarn Taran, 1 held

The police here arrested one person in connection with firing between two parties at Palika Bazaar near the office of the local DSP subdivision office here last night. The arrested accused has been identified as Pradeep Singh, a resident of Gali Masters Wali, Sachkhand Road, Tarn Taran.

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The SHO of the city police, Paramjit Singh Virdi, said that armed men who came in two cars at the bazaar started firing against each other without any provocation. This not only put the people present there at great risk, but also led to panic in the vicinity.

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The police have registered a case under Sections 125, 191 and 190 of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act. The police have also launched a search for the remaining accused.