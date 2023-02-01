Firing by fleeing armed robbers leaves passerby injured in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 31

Three unidentified armed robbers tried to loot a karyana store in Gali Katra Karam Singh area falling under the Gate Hakima police station here on Monday night.

The owner of the shop, identified as Rakesh Kumar, resisted the attempt. However, while fleeing the accused fired several gunshots in which a passerby, Gopal Krishan, of Mastgarh in Namak Mandi area was injured. He was rushed to a private hospital.

A police team reached the spot and started a probe. A case was registered against unidentified persons in this connection. Gurbinder Singh, SHO, Gate Hakima police station, said two teams were analysing the CCTV cameras in the area to find some clues about the culprits.

As per information, at around 10.30pm when Rakesh Kumar was closing the shop, the armed robbers entered. They pointed a pistol at him and asked to hand over valuables and cash.

However, Rakesh raised an alarm and entered into a scuffle with them. The accused got frightened and tried to slip away. Rakesh tried to chase them, but the miscreants started firing in the air. A passerby suffered a bullet injury in the stomach while Rakesh escaped narrowly. He was rushed to a private hospital and is stated to be out of danger.