Firing in Baba Deep Singh Colony, cross case filed by police

Amritsar, October 15

The Sadar police have booked liquor trader Randeep Singh, alias Rimple, among others on charges of murder bid after three persons were injured during firing allegedly unleashed by Rimple and his security personnel.

Rimple allegedly indulged in firing following a scuffle with several youths who stopped their car in front of his vehicle. The incident occurred on late Friday night.

The injured had just returned from a function when they were hit by bullets during the firing already going on. They were identified as Avtar Singh of the same locality and Sajan Singh and Harman Singh, who also suffered injuries on their legs.

In his statement to the police, Avtar Singh stated that they had gone to attend a function on Friday night. He said he received a call from children that a quarrel was going on in the street. He said by the time they returned after attending the function and reached near Rimple’s house, a clash was going on. He said soon Rimple and his accomplices started firing leaving them injured. After the incident, the accused fled the spot and they were taken to the hospital.

The police registered a case under Section 307 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act against Rimple, Bali of Naushehra Nangali and his unknown accomplices.

On the complaint of Rimple, the police had booked Sajan Singh and Harman of Jagdev Kalan, Abhi of Baba Deep Singh Colony, Sabha of Naushehra Colony and Kaku Pardhan of Loharaka Road and their unknown accomplices.

Rimple alleged that he along with his security had reached outside his house and a car with four occupants stopped before his vehicle. He said when his security persons alighted and talked to car-borne persons, one of them fled and the remaining three attacked them with a karah (iron bangle) and pelted them with stones and bricks. They damaged several cars in the street following which his security personnel opened fire in the air.