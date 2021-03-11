Firing leads to panic in city area

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: The police have booked unidentified persons for firing at the residence of a local resident after five minutes of making a mobile call demanding a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. The incident created fear among residents of the town. The complainant, Shamsher Singh, a resident of the local Deep Avenue, received a mobile call from some unidentified person (+14372444989), a local resident on Monday night. The caller demanded a ransom of Rs 20 lakh and threatened to eliminate his family if he did not make the payment. Shamsher Singh informed the police that after five minutes of the mobile call some unidentified persons appeared near his residence and fired at his home which hit the gate of his residence. Sub-Inspector Baljit Kaur said a case under Sections 387, 336, 506 and 34 of the IPC and sections of 245, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act had been registered on Tuesday. The police officer said the case would be resolved soon. OC

Int’l Nurses day observed at GMC

Amritsar: To mark International Nurses Day, the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale, an event was organised at Government Medical College here on Wednesday. The event which was organised by the nursing fraternity of the college witnessed participation of the faculty and students. The nursing association leaders paid tributes to Florence Nightingale and reiterated their commitment to work for the betterment of the patients with sincerity and honesty. TNS

Ex-Army chief visits holy city

Amritsar: General MM Naravane PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM (retd), former Chief of the Army Staff, along with his spouse Veena Naravane, came to the city on a two-day trip on Tuesday. During this first private trip post superannuation, the General paid obeisance at the Golden Temple, visited Jallianwala Bagh, Partition Museum and Punjab State War Hero’s Memorial & Museum. The former chief and his wife stayed at the Amritsar Cantonment and interacted with the General Officer Commanding and other officers of the Panther Division. TNS

Surge in sale of Verka products

Amritsar: Verka has recorded a surge in sale of almost all dairy products during the last fiscal as compared to the previous fiscal. Rolling out a range of dairy products like toned milk, sweetened milk, ‘’ghee’’, ‘’lassi’’ (butter milk), ice-cream of different flavours, brand Verka is popular with people of all age groups. During 2021-2022, in the fresh milk and products segment, Verka registered an annual growth of 18.93 per cent in pouch milk sale.