Firing near Pipli Sahib Gurdwara, one injured

Panic gripped the Putlighar-Islamabad road area late on Sunday evening after two groups clashed near the historic Pipli Sahib Gurdwara and opened fire, leaving one person injured.

Advertisement

The injured, identified as Kamal Sharma of Rode Shah Colony, sustained a bullet injury in his leg and was admitted to a hospital. The police have arrested two persons — Danish and Satinderpal Singh, alias Sunny, both residents of the locality near the gurdwara — in connection with the incident.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case under Sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to attempt to murder and other relevant provisions, besides the Arms Act.

Advertisement

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishaljit Singh said the clash stemmed from a minor dispute over the parking of a motorcycle near Rode Shah Colony. According to preliminary investigation, Kamal Sharma and his associates later allegedly reached the residence of Sunny and attacked him. In retaliation, Sunny’s group allegedly opened fire, while members of both groups also pelted stones at each other.

Police teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. During the search, the police recovered a .32 bore country-made pistol, three live cartridges and three empty shells from the scene.

Advertisement

For now, the police have booked Danish, Sunny and three unidentified persons on charges, including attempt to murder. Officials said statements of members of the rival group were being recorded and a cross-case is likely to be registered after the investigation.