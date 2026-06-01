Firing outside arhtiya’s house linked to Rs 50L extortion demand

Unidentified persons allegedly opened fire outside the residence of a commission agent in the Lopoke area on Saturday night in an apparent extortion bid. The incident came after the family reportedly received threats demanding Rs 50 lakh.

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In a separate case, another local resident allegedly received extortion threats from foreign-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal. The police have registered two separate cases, but no arrests have been made so far.

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Kanwaljit Kaur, wife of Gurucharan Singh of Bhagupur village, lodged a complaint with the Lopoke police. She stated that her family, which is engaged in the arhtiya business, had been receiving threatening calls from foreign numbers over the past several days. The caller allegedly identified himself as gangster Mohabbat Randhawa and demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion money.

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According to the complainant, the family refused to meet the demand and was subsequently threatened with dire consequences. She alleged that on Saturday night, while family members were resting inside their home after locking the main gate, they heard multiple gunshots from outside, followed by the sound of a motorcycle speeding away.

After the incident, the family examined CCTV footage installed outside the house and allegedly found that three masked youths riding a motorcycle had opened fire at the main gate before fleeing.

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In another incident, the Rajasansi police registered a case against foreign-based gangster Prabh Dasuwal following a complaint by Prakash Singh, a resident of Shiva Enclave.

The complainant, also an arhtiya, told the police that he had been receiving death threats over the past few days. The caller allegedly introduced himself as Prabh Dasuwal and demanded Rs 50 lakh in extortion money in exchange for sparing his life.

Police officials said separate cases have been registered under relevant sections of law and investigations are underway to trace the accused and identify those involved in the firing incident. Repeated extortion threats have sparked concern among the trading community in rural Amritsar.