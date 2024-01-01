Firing outside eating joint in Chheharta

Amritsar, December 31
Panic gripped the Khandwala area in Chheharta after several persons allegedly indulged in firing into the air yesterday. The incident occurred outside an eating joint. The police led by Nishan Singh, SHO, Chheharta police station, reached the spot and started investigation.
The SHO said investigation was in progress and suspects were being identified with the help of the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area. He said an old quarrel was cited as a reason behind the firing incident. He said a few days ago, the suspects had an argument with owner of the eating joint over a trifle issue.
He said last night, the suspects arrived on bikes at the eatery and created ruckus. Later, they fired into air leading to panic in the area. He said a case would be registered against suspects.
