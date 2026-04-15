Panic gripped a residential area here late Monday night after two unidentified assailants opened fire outside a house in a suspected targeted attack linked to a family property dispute.

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The police have registered a case under Sections 109, 351 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Jandiala Guru police station here.

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Complainant Daljit Singh of Bandala, told the police that assailants arrived on a motorcycle without registration number plate on April 13. With faces covered, they fired three rounds at the main gate of his house with an intention to kill him, followed by one shot into the air. After firing, the accused fled from the spot while issuing threats to the complainant.

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No one was injured in the incident, but bullet marks on the house gate confirmed the attack. Daljit suspects his cousin Buta Singh’s hand in the attack, citing an ongoing court battle over their father’s ancestral land.

The police are scanning CCTV camera footage of the nearby areas, and probing all angles, including personal enmity, and also working to identify and arrest the accused.