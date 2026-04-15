icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Firing outside house in Amritsar's Jandiala

Firing outside house in Amritsar's Jandiala

Property row cited as reason

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, Updated At : 08:40 PM Apr 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Panic gripped a residential area here late Monday night after two unidentified assailants opened fire outside a house in a suspected targeted attack linked to a family property dispute.

Advertisement

The police have registered a case under Sections 109, 351 and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act at the Jandiala Guru police station here.

Advertisement

Complainant Daljit Singh of Bandala, told the police that assailants arrived on a motorcycle without registration number plate on April 13. With faces covered, they fired three rounds at the main gate of his house with an intention to kill him, followed by one shot into the air. After firing, the accused fled from the spot while issuing threats to the complainant.

Advertisement

No one was injured in the incident, but bullet marks on the house gate confirmed the attack. Daljit suspects his cousin Buta Singh’s hand in the attack, citing an ongoing court battle over their father’s ancestral land.

The police are scanning CCTV camera footage of the nearby areas, and probing all angles, including personal enmity, and also working to identify and arrest the accused.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts