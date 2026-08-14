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Home / Amritsar / Firmer footing: Rs 12 lakh approved for new mats at Gurdaspur judo centre

Firmer footing: Rs 12 lakh approved for new mats at Gurdaspur judo centre

Training on worn-out surfaces hit performance of CWG athletes, says coach

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Ravi Dhaliwal
Tribune News Service
Gurdaspur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Judokas try to fix worn-out mats at Shaheed Bhagat Singh Judo Centre in Gurdaspur. FILE
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The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Judo Centre, the legendary facility in Gurdaspur which has produced more than 40 international players, is finally set to receive new mats to replace its worn-out ones. The Sports Department, Punjab, has sanctioned Rs 12 lakh for new mats at the training centre.

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Three Commonwealth Games-bound players recently trained at the centre for several weeks. According to information, they had to train on sub-standard surfaces, which severely affected their performance. Coach Amarjit Shastri had been running from pillar to post for the last few years to get money to purchase new equipment for the centre. Finally, Sarvjit Singh, a senior bureaucrat associated with the Sports Department, took cognisance of the issue and agreed to sanction funds.

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With the centre finally set to receive much-needed equipment, Shastri has set his sights on producing medal winners for the forthcoming National games, Asian Games and the International Judo Federation (IJF) and Judo Federation of India (JFI)-affiliated events.

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“A hundred new mats will be purchased for the centre with the money. Good carpets produce good players by providing the specific impact absorption, traction and stability needed to train hard. High-quality surfaces protect athletes from injuries during high-impact throws, allowing them to practice longer and commit themselves fully to mastering their technique. These foam cushions protect joints, the spine and the brain from severe impact during high-velocity throws.”

Shastri explained how mats that offered a firm surface were beneficial for athletes. “The stability lets players drive their legs powerfully into the ground for explosive counter-attacks. It creates a safer training environment and allows judokas to focus on technique rather than worry about injuries. Each aspect of the mat, including material and texture, plays a vital role in a player’s training,” said Shastri. “Unlike basic foam mats, high-quality cushion mats offer a thicker surface. This can significantly reduce the risk of injury during training.”

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Georgian coach Lasha Kizilashvili, who visited the centre in the first week of December last year, was shocked to see the players training on old, worn-out surfaces, Shastri recalled.

On the maintenance of new equipment, Shastri said, “I will make periodic inspections. They play an essential role in maintenance. I will look for signs of wear like fraying edges or discoloration and address any damage immediately. Ignoring minor issues can lead to larger problems and safety concerns.”

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