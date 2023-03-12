 First complete Budget of AAP govt evokes mixed response : The Tribune India

First complete Budget of AAP govt evokes mixed response

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 11

The first complete Budget of the AAP-led state government has evoked mixed response from people from diverse walks of life.

Piara Lal Seth, president of the Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal, said Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema earmarked only Rs 3,751 crore as power subsidy for the industry out of a total of Rs 1.96 lakh crore, though GST collection in Punjab has increased by 24.5 per cent.

There was no mention of the Patti-Makkhu rail link to reduce distance between the holy city and Mumbai. No provision was made for the abolition of the Professional Tax and setting up of the Exhibition Center here.

To make trade and industry development oriented, an additional provision of at least Rs 5,000 crore was required in the Budget. The provision of Rs 4,781 crore for health and Rs 40 crore for strengthening basic infrastructure in border districts was commendable, but their investment should be ensured in the financial year.

The Finance Minister did not make any special provision for traders in the Budget. Traders were expecting some special provisions which would prove helpful for uplift and development of the business world. No special provisions were included in the Budget for small and medium businesses, Seth rued.

On the lines of the Union Government’s thrust on startups, young entrepreneurs were paid attention by providing seed money of Rs 2,000 per student to hone their financial and leadership skills. However, an allocation of Rs 30 crore for the same is insufficient.

Senior BJP leader and core committee member Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina termed the Budget as ‘directionless Budget of directionless government’. No new big projects were announced in the Budget. He slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led state government for failing to fulfill the promises made during the last Assembly elections.

The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) slammed the government for failing to give priority to urbanization. Members of the AVM said the city needed at least 2,000 acres of urban estate for its planned residential and commercial future growth.

Anil Vinayak, a retired bank employee, said the first full-fledged Budget of the AAP govt lacked vision to consolidate the financial health of the state treasury. Only 13 per cent increase in the budget of the health and education sectors was too little to achieve the goals set by the AAP government.

Gunbir Singh, an entrepreneur, said the Budget was a valiant effort to bring to the fore a better healthcare and an improved education delivery to citizens. “That over Rs 16,000 crore electricity subsidy is unsustainable for a starved fiscal economy is an open secret. It motivates waste of the precious water resource as well as energy. However, the allocation for tree plantation and crop diversity is laudable. Given that 75 per cent of the revenues are expended in mitigating the fallout of legacy debt, the Budget is a brave attempt indeed,” he reflected.

