‘First Park’ not exactly on top in terms of amenities

Tribune News Service

Charanjit Singh Teja

Amritsar, July 14

The “First Park” at Bhalla Colony in Chheharta area is in a state of neglect. A visit revealed that the gates of the park were open for the ‘hassle-free’ entry of stray cattle. Three stray cows were grazing the wildly growing grass inside the park. The residents of the area, who generally avoid entering the park, claimed that they often witness snakes, stray dogs and cattle inside the park. Earlier, some of the local residents used to take interest in the upkeep of the park but due to improper funding for repair, they also lost their interest.

There were four benches there in the name of infrastructure. The benches were also in bad shape. The park also faces the the problem of water-logging due to improper drainage. The park witnesses wild growth of grass. There are some patches where grass does not grow as dry leaves, debris and garbage cover the surface of the ground. The filthy pathways keep the residents away from the park. Local residents said that because of the open entry of stray dogs and cattle, they don’t feel safe.

“Cattle stay inside the park day and night. They graze and sit under the trees. But it becomes problematic for those who visit the park for recreational purposes.

Stagnant rainwater causes wild growth of grass,” said Raman, a local resident. “There is nothing for recreation. The heaps of garbage have become an eyesore. The MC and representatives of the area should take care of the park and its maintenance. There should be swings for the children. A permanent gardener and sanitation worker should be deployed for its maintenance,” said Davinder Singh, another resident.