First person: Raising well-mannered and skilled individuals shapes a successful life

Summer vacation is a cherished time for children—a much-needed break from routine. This period, when used wisely, can help them improve their skills, reduce academic pressure and strengthen family bonds. With parental guidance and self-discipline, children can turn this time into a foundation for lifelong learning.

Children often imitate their parents, who play a crucial role in shaping their mindset. Many parents tend to solve every problem their child faces, which makes them dependent and unprepared for real-life challenges. Instead, parents should encourage their children to think critically and find solutions independently. Today’s children often lack resilience and give up too easily. Letting them face small challenges helps them identify their strengths. Parents must not underestimate their child’s capabilities but should support them in becoming self-reliant. Assigning simple daily tasks—like locking the door, filling water bottles, making the bed, or tidying up—instils responsibility and confidence. These small chores give children a sense of ownership and achievement. Such activities also improve motor skills and bring joy. If a task seems too big, it can be broken into manageable steps depending on the child’s age. Finishing what they start is an essential habit to nurture.

Summer is also the perfect time to inculcate values. Parents can promote gender equality by encouraging role reversal at home—sons helping with household chores and daughters with tasks typically done by fathers. This fosters respect and removes gender bias. Children should learn that life isn’t always predictable. Failure is natural and should be embraced. While doing many things, a few may go wrong—and that’s okay. Especially for sensitive or high-achieving children, learning to handle failure is vital for long-term success.

Communication is another key life skill. Beyond grammar, children must learn to express themselves respectfully and clearly. Teaching them to choose their words carefully enhances their interactions and confidence. Parents must model positivity and gratitude. Today’s children can become entitled and demanding. When adults demonstrate happiness, responsibility and optimism, children are more likely to adopt the same attitude. Happiness, after all, is a choice rooted in our response to situations.

Finally, summer is ideal for building financial awareness. Teach children about saving, budgeting and the basics of money management—even alert them about scams. Raising educated children is important, but raising well-mannered and skilled individuals is what truly shapes a successful life.

(As told to Neha Saini)