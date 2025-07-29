First person: Setting goals can be your roadmap to success

Setting a goal should be integral to education at any level --- elementary school, junior high school, high school and college. Goal-setting is an important skill that every student can benefit from, regardless of their age or academic level. It helps students focus in their efforts, stay motivated and track their progress, ultimately leading

to improved performance and a sense of achievement.

According to a study by the National Library of Medicine, the link between goal importance and goal achievement are relatively well established, so are students of self-efficacy beliefs and goal achievement. This study shows if a student needs his academic, leadership, athletic and other goals clearly defined in order to achieve them. For that purpose, we need to create a plan to show students how one achievement leads to another.

Secondly, demonstrate how setting goals can break down more intimidating aspirations into achievable stepping stones. Most importantly, by achieving a little milestone, it offers them greater reduction in stress and provides motivation. This can change how our conventional school system works, lifting the pressure off and converting it into positive goal motivators.

Above all, students must know how the short-term and long-term goals are interconnected, which will give them time, energy and help them focus more on their work. Goals hold students responsible for their decisions, daily habits and outcomes. Furthermore, achieving goals is a way to discover oneself, a self-assessment tool — to know their strengths not weaknesses.

Why is it necessary to set a goal for oneself?

By setting a goal, one works hard every day to attain it and lives for it. And when you succeed, you feel more confident. When we set goals and strive toward obtaining them as mentioned earlier, they can be short-term and long-term. For instance, to finish school homework might be a short-term goal while pursuing a profession as a doctor, engineer and pilot are examples of long-term goals.

Due to the duration of time required and the fact that we pick our professional aims, long-term goals play crucial roles in life. Achieving high goals often requires sustained effort, resilience in the face of challenges, and a refusal to give up. Hence, setting high goals can help us develop our life skill set and provide a sense of direction and purpose.

To summarise, it

should be a motivational call to embrace ambition, maintain persistence and commit to personal growth in the pursuit of meaningful goals.

