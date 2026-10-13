First Person: ‘There is a growing need for wisdom in age of intelligence’

Watching the disturbing visuals of the flash floods that recently struck Nepal was a sobering experience. Human lives were lost within seconds, while remarkable feats of engineering disappeared beneath the fury of nature. The images brought home a stark truth: despite our intelligence and technological advances, we remain vulnerable to forces beyond our control.

The contrast was striking. While nature exposed the limitations of human ingenuity, human compassion revealed the possibilities of the human spirit.

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This raises an important question: are we developing wisdom at the same pace as intelligence?

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We are undoubtedly producing brilliant minds. Children today have access to unprecedented amounts of knowledge, sophisticated technologies and learning opportunities that extend far beyond conventional classrooms. Yet intelligence alone cannot teach them humility, empathy, restraint or the responsibility that comes with knowledge.

Wisdom is not merely about knowing more; it is about understanding how to use what one knows. It is reflected in the ability to recognise limitations, consider the consequences of one’s actions and remain sensitive to the lives of others.

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This is where education must look beyond academic achievement.

Schools can begin by adopting simple, meaningful practices. Weekly classroom discussions on real-life dilemmas can encourage students to consider different perspectives before reaching a judgement. When a conflict arises between students, teachers can guide those involved towards understanding the harm caused, taking responsibility and finding ways to make amends, rather than relying solely on punishment.

Community service can provide another powerful learning experience. Students could visit old-age homes, participate in neighbourhood clean-up drives, help maintain school gardens or organise relief collections during disasters. The emphasis should not be on photographs, certificates or compulsory participation, but on reflection.

Schools could also set aside a few minutes at the end of each week for reflection, inviting students to consider moments of self-awareness without fear of being judged.

Alongside teaching artificial intelligence and digital skills, schools must encourage the ethical use of technology. Students should learn to assess the reliability of online information, respect others’ privacy, recognise cyberbullying and consider the ethical implications of technological use.

Educational leaders, teachers and parents share the responsibility of creating an environment in which discipline becomes an expression of self-respect, responsibility grows from an awareness of others, and compassion becomes instinctive rather than obligatory.

Our future certainly needs brilliant minds. But the more powerful our knowledge becomes, the greater our need for wisdom.