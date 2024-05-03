First randomisation of EVMs held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 2

The first level randomisation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) was held here today as per the guidelines of Election Commission of India (ECI) in the presence of Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Ghanshyam Thori.

Additional District Election Officer-cum-Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Jyoti Bala, District Election Tehsildar Inderjit Singh, Election Kanungo Rajinder Singh and representatives of various political parties were present on the occasion.

As per ECI guidelines, two-step randomisation is done before the EVMs are put to use as a precautionary measure to ensure that no one gets to know in advance which machine would be allotted to which constituency or polling booth.

For randomisation, the serial numbers of all EVMs are first listed and machines for a given constituency are randomly selected through a computerised process.

Deputy Commissioner Thori said on the occasion that there are 2,134 polling booths in the district and today the Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) of 11 assembly constituencies have been allocated EVMs through randomisation of voting machines. Each constituency will receive 20 per cent ballot units (BU) of the total number of polling booths. Further, all assembly segments would get 30 per cent VVPAT machines.

