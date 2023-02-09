First Responder programme held

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: The 108 ambulance services organised a first responder programme at Government Senior Secondary School, Wadala Johal, Amritsar. The programme was organised to make students aware of the effectiveness of first aid and its importance in case of an emergency. The programme was organised in the presence of Cluster Manager Pawandeep Singh, FRP trainer Jaswinder Singh and the school principal. Jaswinder explained how first aid is administered in emergency situations like the CPR, a heart attack, bleeding, fracture, a snake bite, fainting, choking and hypoglycemia. A practical demonstration was also delivered so that the school students could understand better. More than 70 students attended the training programme. Divulging details of the programme, Manish Batra, the Project Head of Ziqitza Healthcare, stressed that the main goal of organising this event at school was to enlighten the students about the importance of first aid.

Students visit LIC branch in Tarn Taran

The students of Government Senior Secondary School, Bath, on a tour to a local branch of the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India in Tarn Taran on Wednesday were enlightened about the functioning of the corporation. The tour was carried out under the guidance of Babita, an Economics lecturer. The student took keen interest in the subject. The company also gave loans to the students for education and running commercial projects.

JEE Mains: three score 99 percentile

Three city students have secured 99 percentile and above in the first session of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2023. The results were announced by the National Testing Agency on Tuesday. This was the first out of the two Joint Entrance Exams for engineering scheduled to be held this year. Kunal Manhas scored 99.71 percentile, Kapil Sareen scored 99.52 percentile and Hitesh Khanna scored 99.33 percentile. All three are students of Akash Byju. Parmeshwar Jha, Regional Director, Aakash BYJU’S, said, “Over 8.6 lakh students had got themselves registered for the first session of JEE Main 2023 from across the country. Their achievement as a top percentile scorers speak volumes of their hard work and dedication. We wish them all the best with his future endeavours.” JEE (Main) is conducted in two sessions. While JEE Advanced is only for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), JEE Main is for admission to several National Institute of Technologies (NITs) and other centre-aided engineering colleges in India. Students must appear for JEE Main to sit for JEE Advanced.

Prof inducted into CRSI council

Professor Paramjit Kaur of the Department of Chemistry at Guru Nanak Dev University has been inducted as a member of the council of the Chemical Research Society of India (CRSI), Bangalore. The Council of the Chemical Research Society of India met recently at JNU in New Delhi. New members were elected. The CRSI is an India-based scientific society dedicated to the field of Chemistry. It was established in 1999 as a part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the country’s independence and have active collaboration with international societies like the Royal Society of Chemistry, London, the American Chemical Society, the German Chemical Society and the French Chemical Society. This honour has been given in recognition of the contributions made by Professor Kaur in chemical research and teaching. Prof Kaur has published over 80 research publications including book chapters in international journals of repute and guided 10 Ph.D students. She has delivered several invited talks in India and abroad in conferences, symposium etc. She will be member of the council for the period April 1, 2023 - March 31, 2026.

Institute students shine in IIT JEe

Vision Institute students secured performed well in IIT JEE 2023 (Paper I), the results of which were declared on Monday. Swatlik Gupta has scored 98.6% in Chemistry (IIT-JEE 2023 paper-I) and Priyansh Mittal has scored 99.05% in Chemistry (IIT-JEE 2023 paper - I). Vishal Nayyar (32), founder of Vision Group, is elated about the achievement of his two-year regular coaching programme students and congratulated their families.

Annual sports meet concludes

The 12th two-day annual sports meet of the local Majha College for Women concluded in Tarn Taran on Wednesday. The winners received prizes and certificates on the occasion. Principal Hardeep Kaur said there were 100, 200 and 400 mt races besides relay race, long jump and other events in which the students participated with great enthusiasm. The meet was attended by the members of the college managing committee with their family members. Rajbir Singh, the secretary of the college managing committee, appealed to the students to participate in the spots to maintain health. The students presented a colourful cultural programme on the concluding day of the spots meet.